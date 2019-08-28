Still no deal to end Kennewick teacher strike. District ups its pay offer

Strike begins by Kennewick teachers Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, talks about the strike by Kennewick teachers starting on what would have been the first day of the school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rob Woodford, president of the Kennewick Education Association, talks about the strike by Kennewick teachers starting on what would have been the first day of the school year.

Kennewick schools remained closed for a second day as teachers returned to the picket lines instead of the classrooms Wednesday.

And negotiators from the Kennewick School District and the Kennewick Education Association returned to the administration building.

The latest news to come from the district is a 7.5 percent pay increase for teachers next year. Teachers at the lowest end of the pay scale would receive $51,860 and the highest level would be $102,450.

The district made the offer last night, but union officials didn’t respond to it, district officials said.

The union’s blog Tuesday reported that negotiations were “like yesterday ... only a little worse because sometimes we take two steps back to take one step forward.”

A state mediator sent home both sides about 7 p.m. Tuesday to get rested for Wednesday’s talks for the three-year contract.

It is the eighth day in the series of marathon sessions that lasted until after 10 p.m. some nights.

“The Kennewick School District negotiation team is committed to staying as late as it takes to reach an agreement,” said Robyn Chastain, director of communications and public relations.

Union officials wrote Tuesday: “Send good thoughts to negotiators who are, currently, still bargaining. We hear that they really want to have a dinner with their families.”

Hundreds of Kennewick teachers and their supporters line West Fourth Avenue near the Kennewick School District administration office Wednesday morning during the second day of their strike. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Each side is giving information to a state mediator, who carries it to the other bargaining team in a separate room to be discussed.

Posting contract offers

In May, the Kennewick School Board changed its policy to allow the district to publicly post its contract offers as a way of cutting down on misinformation.

However, the union is not allowing copies of their counter-offers on pay to be given to district bargainers because then they would become public documents.

They contend negotiations are more focused and more fair if the discussions stay within the bargaining sessions and not released to the public until a tentative agreement is struck.

Kennewick Superintendent Dave Bond told the Herald earlier this week that practice has prevented district leaders from better analyzing the union’s proposals.

Striking Kennewick teachers and their supporters wave signs early Tuesday morning on West Vineyard Drive near Amistad Elementary School. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

While the district and teachers have reached tentative agreements on multiple items, they remain split over pay, and some other issues including teacher safety in special education classes.

In particular, teachers want the same pay for the same amount of experience and education as teachers in Pasco and Richland.

The district’s contract offers have been slowly increasing.

The district initially budgeted for 3.5 to 4 percent. Then they offered 6.3 percent, before reaching 7.1 on Monday, then 7.5 by the end of Tuesday.