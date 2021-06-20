Man and woman shot inside Tri-Cities bar early Sunday. No arrests yet

Two people were shot at a Kennewick bar early Sunday morning.

Police were called just after midnight to 3 City Sports Bar at 900 W. Columbia Drive, where a shooting also occurred in 2019.

This time officers found a woman with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life threatening, according to Kennewick Police Department reports.

Shortly after arriving they learned that a man also had been shot and was at a Tri-Cities hospital, also with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made and police believe it is an isolated incident, according to police reports. Limited details were available on Sunday.

In June 2019 an early-morning argument started inside 3 City Sports Bar and ended with two people shot in the parking lot after one of the men went outside to get a gun from his car, according to police reports then.

The other man who was arguing also went into the parking lot and was shot several times as he walked back into the bar to get his companion. A bystander also was hit in the foot.

A suspected gang member was arrested in that incident.

Anyone with information about the Sunday morning shooting is asked to call 509-628-0333 or may leave an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.