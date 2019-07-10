Police name a suspect in Kennewick bar fight that ended with 2 men shot

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Kennewick police have identified a suspect in an early morning shooting that wounded two people at a West Columbia Drive bar on June 8.

Police are looking for Anthony Colbray Jr., 32, and have a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree assault. He also could be charged with illegal gun possession.

Theodore Lamar Turner, 36, got into a disagreement with a man suspected of being Colbray inside the 3 City Sports Bar before 2 a.m., according to police reports.

Their fight ended with several shots fired.

Turner was shot in the leg, pelvis and elbow. His wounds were not life-threatening.

Juvenal Torres, 27, a bystander who was not involved in the fight, was hit in the foot by one of the bullets.

Colbray was picked up by Kennewick police as recently as May 13 in a sweep that arrested 15 suspected gang members and gang associates following a flare-up in gang-suspected violence.

Colbray was arrested for not showing up to court on charges that he destroyed some property.

Anyone who knows Colbray’s location is asked to call police at 509-628-0333.