2 man hurt, 1 shot following fight in Kennewick bar

Kennewick, WA

A shooting following a fight in a Kennewick bar left a man bleeding on Columbia Drive early Saturday.

Kennewick police officers found Lamar Turner, 36, in the 900 block of West Columbia Drive shortly before 2 a.m. He had gunshot wounds in his leg, pelvis and elbow. He was rushed to Trios Southridge Hospital, police said.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

A short time later, a second victim, Juvenal Torres, 27, checked himself into Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries. It’s not clear how he was hurt.

The shooting appears to be tied to a fight in a bar, and that the everyone involved knows each other, Kennewick police said.

No one has been booked into the Benton County jail in connection with the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or through Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, 800-222-8477 or online at tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

