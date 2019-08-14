A man is in jail after opening fire outside of Columbia Drive bar in Kennewick

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

Police caught up with a man wanted for opening fire outside a Columbia Drive bar.

Officers tracked Anthony Colbray Jr., 32, to Umatilla, Ore., where he was arrested on a nationwide warrant and booked into the Umatilla County jail Tuesday. He is facing first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a gun charges in Benton County Superior Court.

Police were looking for him in connection with a June 8 shooting outside of the 3 City Sports Bar on West Columbia Drive that started with an argument between Colbray and Theodore Turner, 36, of Pasco.

It’s unclear what prompted the argument between the men before 2 a.m., but court records say Colbray found Turner inside and the fight soon moved to the parking lot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Colbray allegedly grabbed a .22 caliber handgun from his car and opened fire as Turner was heading back inside, according to court records. Four or five of those bullets hit Turner, and another hit a bystander, Juvenal Torres, in the foot,.

Officers found Turner on the ground in front of the bar with wounds in the leg, pelvis and elbow. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.

Torres discovered he was shot later and went to Kadlec Regional Medical Center

Investigators found six .22 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.