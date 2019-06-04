Missing woman’s son is freed. Murder charges are dropped

Second son of missing Tri-Cities woman appears in court Carlos Rodriguez Torres appeared in Franklin County Superior Court via video from the jail in Pasco. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the disappearance of his mother, Estela Torres Rodriguez. Bail is set at $1 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carlos Rodriguez Torres appeared in Franklin County Superior Court via video from the jail in Pasco. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the disappearance of his mother, Estela Torres Rodriguez. Bail is set at $1 million.

The case against a Richland man accused of helping to kill his mother has been dropped.

Carlos Torres Rodriguez, 31, walked out of the Franklin County jail a free man on Tuesday morning, shortly after prosecutors announced they were dismissing the charges.

Torres Rodriguez had been charged with first-degree murder for the March 28 disappearance and presumed death of his mother, Estela Torres Rodriguez.

He was the third relative charged, along with his father and a brother.

Prosecutor Shawn Sant filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice in Franklin County Superior Court.

That means his office can re-file charges in the future “if and when deemed appropriate,” said Sant.

Insufficient information for a jury

He made the decision after recently meeting with Franklin County sheriff’s detectives and further evaluating the facts and evidence in the case.

Sant said he believes additional information is needed in order to take the case before a jury. Trial had been set for June 24.

The 54-year-old grandmother went missing from 140 Orchard Road near Pasco.

Investigators have said Estela likely was killed inside the home based on three large blood stains discovered on the living room carpet, along with other evidence including her clothes and jewelry in the garbage.

Her body has not been found, though her abandoned SUV was located the following week at a Highway 395 rest stop.

Father and brother still wanted

Prosecutors had charged Carlos Torres Rodriguez with premeditated intent in causing his mother’s death, either by helping his father and brother with the actual killing or helping rob her and she died as the crime was committed.

His father Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez, 63, and brother Clemente Rodriguez Torres, 33, are believed to have fled to Mexico in the days after Estela went missing.

Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for Estela Torres Rodriguez who has been missing since March 28. They are also hunting for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez-Torres who are wanted in connection with her disappearance.

The Prosser men also are charged with first-degree murder, and have nationwide arrest warrants with $1 million bail.

Charging documents against Carlos Torres Rodriguez said he got another brother and his girlfriend to leave the house for breakfast, then delayed their return. That gave the two alleged killers time to confront Estela and then clean up, said investigators.

‘An ethical obligation to dismiss’

Sant said even if Estela’s body was discovered today, less than three weeks would not be sufficient time to complete necessary reports before taking the case against Carlos Torres Rodriguez to trial.

“The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to justice for all parties including victims, witnesses, law enforcement and the accused,” Sant later said in a news release. “We have an ethical obligation to dismiss the charges when we do not believe a jury would have sufficient information to find the accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the alleged crimes.”





The prosecutor said his office will continue to work with sheriff’s investigators and evaluate any new evidence as it comes in.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Estela Torres Rodriguez or the two wanted suspects is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 509-545-3501 during business hours or dispatch at 509-628-0333.

Call 911 if it is an emergency.