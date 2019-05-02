Second son of missing Tri-Cities grandmother arrested for murder

Crime scene investigation in Franklin County Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond provides an update about the investigation of a missing Franklin County woman named Estela Torres Rodriguez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond provides an update about the investigation of a missing Franklin County woman named Estela Torres Rodriguez.

A second son of a missing 54-year-old grandmother now appears to also be a suspect in her presumed death.

Carlos Torres Rodriguez, 31, was booked into the Franklin County jail just after noon Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

He is being held without bail.

His mother, Estela Torres Rodriguez, disappeared March 28 from a house in Franklin County north of Pasco.

Investigators have said she likely was killed inside that Orchard Road home based on three large blood stains discovered on the living room carpet, along with other evidence.

However, while her abandoned SUV was found the following week at a Highway 395 rest stop, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies have yet to find her body.

Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for Estela Torres Rodriguez who has been missing since Thursday. They are also hunting for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez-Torres who are wanted in connections with the disappearance.

Estranged husband Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez, 63, and son Clemente Rodriguez Torres, 33, were named early on as suspects in her killing.

Both are wanted on first-degree murder warrants, and are believed to have fled to Mexico.

Estranged couple

Estela Torres Rodriguez and Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez have nine children and 15 grandchildren. The couple have been living apart since February, when they returned from a trip to Mexico.

Search warrants earlier obtained by the Herald show he wanted to reunite with his wife of 30 years, but she refused

Family members also told the Herald that Estela was happy to be free from her controlling husband.

Estela and Tiburco Rodriguez stand at the center of their nine children. Police believe Tiburco and one of their sons, Clemente, was responsible for killing the woman and then disappearing. Gardenia Rodriguez

According to the warrants, Carlos Rodriguez Torres met his father and brother in Pasco about 6:30 a.m. March 28 — a few hours before Estela went missing.

The father and two sons drove north to Orchard Road and parked in a field to watch the house where Estela was staying with another son and his girlfriend.

“Carlos said that Tiburcio kept stating how much he loved Estela, and was begging Carlos to go talk to Estela for him and to ask (her) to get back together with him,” the documents said..

Carlos Rodriguez Torres told his dad he didn’t want to talk to her then but he would return later. As promised, he went back about 9 a.m.

After his mom said she would not get back together with her estranged husband, the son relayed the conversation.

Carlos Rodriguez Torres then left the house between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. with brother Nicolas Rodriguez and his girlfriend to get breakfast, according to the search warrants.

Estela stayed in the house, reportedly cooking. She called Nicolas Rodriguez about 10:30 a.m. to have him pick up some spices on his way back.

The son and girlfriend returned about 11 a.m., but his mom and her SUV were gone. The pot with chicken was burning on the stove.

Nicolas Rodriguez told investigators they found it odd, but figured his mother got tired of waiting and ran to the store herself.

Estela Torres

She was not reported missing until late that night when one of her daughters became concerned.

The property owners have said that Estela Torres Rodriguez was not living at 140 Orchard Road, which isn’t far from North Glade Road, north of Pasco.

Nicolas Rodriguez and his girlfriend had been house-sitting since March 25 and his mother visited them Wednesday and spent the night for the first time, according to the owners.

They have asked not to be named, but said they are cooperating with law enforcement and clarifying the details of the living situation “out of respect and concern for our neighbors of Orchard (Road) and the north Pasco community.”

They have also extended their “thoughts and prayers” to Estela’s family.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Estela Torres Rodriguez or the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501 during business hours or dispatch at 509-628-0333. Call 911 if it is an emergency.