Suspected Franklin County murder victim’s car discovered at Highway 395 rest stop

Crime scene investigation in Franklin County

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond provides an update about the investigation of a missing Franklin County woman named Estela Torres Rodriguez. By

The SUV belonging to a missing Franklin County woman has been found, but investigators still don’t know her whereabouts.

Estela Torres Rodriguez’s 2006 Buick Rendezvous was found empty Wednesday evening at a rest area along Highway 395, north of Connell, said Sheriff Jim Raymond.

Now investigators are searching side roads along the highway between Pasco and the Hatton Coulee Rest Area for any signs of the 54-year-old woman’s body.

The rest area is at the exit for Highway 26, just north of Connell.

Earlier this week, Raymond asked the public to keep an eye out for the white SUV, believing that maybe her body would be inside.

Torres Rodriguez has been missing since March 28, when she was last seen at the Orchard Road home she shared with a son and his girlfriend.

Raymond will not release details about what investigators found inside that house, but earlier told the Tri-City Herald there is evidence of a violent attack.

Probable cause affidavits for the arrests of her estranged husband, Tiburcio L. Torres Rodriguez, and one of her sons, Clemente Rodriguez Torres, have been sealed by a judge.

The motion to seal cites the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

The husband and son are charged in Franklin County Superior Court with first-degree murder, meaning they had premeditated intent. They are wanted with $1 million bail.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.
