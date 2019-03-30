Crime

Police need help finding missing Franklin County woman

By Cameron Probert

March 30, 2019 05:30 PM

Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for Estela Torres Rodriguez who has been missing since Thursday. They are also hunting for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez-Torres who are wanted in connections with the disappearance.
Pasco, WA

Police would like your help finding a missing Franklin County woman after she disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Family members reported Estela Torres Rodriguez, 54, missing at 3:18 p.m. Thursday. She was last seen at her home north of Pasco around 10 a.m. the same day, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rodriguez is 5-foot-3, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her white 2006 Buick Rendezvous SUV is also gone. The SUV’s license plate number is BGM1666.

“Circumstances indicate that she may be in danger, and detectives are interviewing family members for more information,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office is also asking people to keep an eye out for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez-Torres. The men are wanted in connection to the disappearance.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 509-629-0333.

