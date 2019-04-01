Missing woman is believed dead. Husband and son on the run, say Franklin Co. deputies

Franklin County Sheriff’s investigators believe a missing Franklin County woman is likely a murder victim.
Family members reported Estela Torres Rodriguez, 54, missing just after 3 a.m. Friday. She was last seen at her home north of Pasco at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.
At noon Monday, the sheriff’s office said that deputies now believe she may have been killed at the home she shared with her son and his girlfriend.
Her body may have been loaded into her SUV, a 2006 white Buick Rendezvous with Washington license plate BGM-1666.
Officials are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the vehicle.
Her body and the Buick may have been dumped or hidden somewhere between her home on Orchard Road in north Franklin County and the Yakima and Benton county line, according to a news release.
Deputies said two routes are possible.
The Buick may have been driven through the Othello area into Benton or Yakima counties or possibly Grant County.
Or it may have traveled south through Franklin County and then west on Interstate 82 into the Prosser and Whitstran area.
Deputies are looking for two suspects, her husband, Tiburcio Larios Rodriquez, 63, and her son, Clemente Rodriquez Torres, 34.
Her son is aware that police are looking for him, and they described her husband as “running from police” but they do not know how he is traveling. Both are believed to be armed, according to deputies.
Deputies have released photos of the suspects, but say both have shaved off their facial hair since photos were taken and the son has shaved his head.
The son is described as being about 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighing 250 pounds. The husband is described as having a medium-build.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts or the Buick is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
