Convicted felon wanted for killing West Richland man suspected of stalking his girlfriend

Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Friday night at Columbia Park Apartments off of Jadwin Avenue.

A 30-year-old West Richland man was shot in the back of the head as he tried to run away from his killer Friday night.

Daniel S. Rice was confronted as he stood in the parking lot of a Richland apartment complex, possibly stalking a woman who was staying there.

When the woman told her boyfriend that Rice was outside, Kyle A. Johnson-Clark grabbed his 9mm handgun and ran downstairs, according to investigators.

A short time later he allegedly fired at least six shots at Rice, according to court documents.

On Wednesday police released a photo of Johnson-Clark, 27, and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Kyle A. Johnson-Clark

A judge has issued a $1 million nationwide warrant for his arrest for the May 3 premeditated first-degree murder.

Johnson-Clark used to live in the St. Louis area of Missouri.

Gun found in river

Richland detectives reportedly found the gun tossed in the Columbia River near the Snyder Boat Launch in Leslie Groves Park. The slide was forward indicating the magazine was still partially loaded, court documents said.





A second full magazine was found in nearby brush where Johnson-Clark had been seen walking after the shooting, said police.

Investigators later discovered the magazine in the gun was missing several rounds, but the remaining 9mm ammunition matched the empty casings at the scene, documents said.

Rice died at Kadlec Regional Medical Center just before 2 a.m. Saturday with his mother by his side. Family said he was shot four times.

Family members remember Daniel Rice, 30, as having a huge heart of gold. He had two younger siblings. Courtesy Juanita Austin

An autopsy is scheduled May 8 at the Benton County Coroner’s Office.

A GoFundMe account has been organized by Rice’s aunt to help pay for funeral expenses.

Police were called to the Columbia Park apartment complex at 8:36 p.m. on Friday for reports of a shooting.

As officers were responding, dispatchers got word from a caller that a man was on the ground in front of 1622 Jadwin Ave.

Witnesses reported seeing the possible shooter leave in a dark Honda sedan or similar car. He was described as wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

‘Extensive weapons convictions’

Investigators noted in court documents that Johnson-Clark “has extensive weapons convictions from other jurisdictions.”

An online search shows Johnson-Clark has a history in Missouri.

In 2013, he was accused of biting and punching his girlfriend while in a store, according to a Patch news story.

The woman, when told Johnson-Clark was being arrested, responded: “You guys want him to kill me? I told you I didn’t want to prosecute.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or Johnson-Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Drew Florence at 509-942-7340 or dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.



