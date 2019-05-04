1 man dead after shooting at Richland apartments. Police seek 2 men who fled scene

Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Friday night at Columbia Park Apartments off of Jadwin Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Friday night at Columbia Park Apartments off of Jadwin Avenue.

A 30-year-old West Richland man died after a Friday night shooting in Richland.

Daniel S. Rice was shot multiple times outside of the Columbia Park apartment complex on the 1600 block of Jadwin Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for Rice, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.

Crime scene tape was still cordoning off much of the front lawn of the apartment complex Saturday morning, while police continued to investigate the scene.

Officers spent a large part of the night scouring the area near Chief Joseph Middle School. He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he died early Saturday.

Neighbors said Friday night they heard one shot followed by several more gunshots about 8:35 p.m. in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Police are still looking for two men seen leaving the scene in a dark Honda sedan or similar car. One suspect is described as being 6 feet tall and wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and jeans, Richland police Sgt. Drew Florence said.

Investigators are trying to determine if the victim was targeted by the shooter.

Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 509-628-0333.

The homicide is the second in the city limits this year. Police are still looking for the gunman that killed 21-year-old Emilio M. Elizondo on a Goethals Drive sidewalk in January.

The two killings follow five years without a murder in Richland.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.