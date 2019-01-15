Richland shooting victim was new to the neighborhood

The man gunned down on a Richland street has been identified as Emilio Elizondo.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office released information about the 21-year-old Richland victim Tuesday morning after police spent much of Monday hunting for the shooter.

No arrests have been made but police have said the shooting was likely a targeted attack. A Richland police Facebook post on Tuesday said they believe it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. No other information was released.

Elizondo moved into a duplex near the corner of Goethals Drive and Davenport Street about five months ago, according to a neighbor.

On Monday, some neighbors reported hearing the gunshots around 4:30 a.m. and found Elizondo on the sidewalk.

The shooting has shaken the normally quiet neighborhood which is across the street from Goethals Park. One car with a bullet hole was still parked Tuesday in Elizondo’s driveway.

While he most recently lived in Richland, Elizondo attended Chiawana High School in Pasco, according to one of his Facebook pages. His photos include pictures of a toddler.

Online court records show he had a pending case in Benton County for a charge of unlawful gun possession and a pending case in Yakima County from 2017 for theft. He was convicted as a juvenile in 2015 of residential burglary.