1 dead at shooting in Richland neighborhood

Richland police were investigating a homicide Monday morning on Goethals Drive near Davenport Street.
An emergency medical call was made to 911 at 4:25 a.m.
Emergency responders arrived to find the body of a man who had been shot lying on the sidewalk.
Police estimated his age to be in his 20s.
Goethals Drive was closed between Comstock and Davenport streets.
Pasco police were helping with the investigation.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
