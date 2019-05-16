Spokane woman accused of helping Richland murder suspect flee after shooting

Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Friday night at Columbia Park Apartments off of Jadwin Avenue. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland police investigate a deadly shooting Friday night at Columbia Park Apartments off of Jadwin Avenue.

A Spokane woman is in trouble after allegedly helping a Richland murder suspect escape, police say.

Spokane police arrested Courtney A. Sing, 37, for helping Kyle A. Johnson-Clark leave Richland after he allegedly shot Daniel Rice outside a Richland apartment complex May 3, Sgt. Drew Florence said.

At the same time, Spokane police allege she kicked an officer.

Kyle A. Johnson-Clark

She appeared in Spokane Superior Court on Tuesday for a preliminary appearance on accusations of rendering criminal assistance and third-degree assault. She has since been released.

Prosecutors have not filed charges against her, but she is scheduled to appear in court again on May 28.

Police have not released any details about how Sing was connected with Johnson-Clark’s travel to Spokane, saying it’s still in an open investigation.

After the shooting, court records say two women helped Johnson-Clark. Court records do not say that Sing was one of them.

In the hours after her release, Sing posted on Facebook a plea for the suspect to turn himself in, as well as denying accusations that she intended to hit the officer.

“I’m begging you ... my life is in your hands,” she said, along with posting pictures of bruises on her knee and wrist that she said she received during the arrest. “... You know putting me in this position is not fair or right.”

Investigators suspect Johnson-Clark, 27, fired six shots at Rice in the apartment complex parking lot. Family members said four of the bullets hit Rice, 30, and he was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later.