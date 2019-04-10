Crime
They searched 8 square miles south of Connell. Suspected murder victim still missing
Crime scene investigation in Franklin County
After scouring eight square miles southwest of Connell, police still are not any closer to finding suspected murder victim Estela Torres Rodriguez.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office led a search this week after receiving information that her body might be south of Highway 260 between Blanton Road and Fishook-Elgine Road.
After hunting the area on foot, in all-terrain vehicles and using drones, the search was unsuccessful. They’ve called off any further searches until there is any new information.
Deputies were joined by the Benton-Franklin sheriff’s posse, officers from Pasco, Connell and state fish and wildlife, a Benton County deputy and the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center’s Inmate Recovery Team.
It’s nearing two weeks since Torres Rodriguez went missing from her home on 140 Orchard Road, near Pasco. She lived there with another son and his girlfriend.
She was reported missing about 17 hours after she was last seen, and evidence inside the home indicates there was a violent attack, authorities said.
Estranged husband and a son charged with murder
Investigators believe her estranged husband, Tiburco L. Torres Rodriguez, 63, and a son, Clemente Rodriguez Torres, 33, killed her. Police believe they have left the area. Prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against both men.
Police found Estela Torres Rodriguez’s abandoned 2006 Buick Rendevous at the Hatton Coulee Rest Area along Highway 395, north of Connell.
Torres Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Tiburco Torres Rodriguez is driving his yellow 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Washington license plate C51417N. He is described as having a medium build and is suspected to be clean shaven.
His son, Clemente Rodriguez Torres, is reported to be 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds with a bald head and is possibly clean shaven.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501 during business hours or dispatch at 509-628-0333. Call 911 if it’s an emergency.
