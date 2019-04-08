It’s been 11 days since she was reportedly killed. Her body has yet to be found

Crime scene investigation in Franklin County Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond provides an update about the investigation of a missing Franklin County woman named Estela Torres Rodriguez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond provides an update about the investigation of a missing Franklin County woman named Estela Torres Rodriguez.

The body of a 54-year-old woman has yet to be found 1 1/2 weeks after she was believed murdered inside her Franklin County home.

Sheriff Jim Raymond said investigators will continue their search for Estela Torres Rodriguez over the next couple of days.

That comes at the same time his office is looking for the alleged killers — her estranged husband and one of her adult sons.

“We know that they’re pretty much out of the area,” Raymond said of the two Prosser men.

The sheriff declined to go into specifics about what information they have received on Tiburcio L. Torres Rodriguez, 63, and Clemente Rodriguez Torres, 33, because he didn’t want to affect their attempts to track the men.

Estela Torres Rodriguez was last seen March 28 at her 140 Orchard Road home, which is north of Pasco. She lived there with another son and his girlfriend.

Franklin County Sheriffs are looking for Estela Torres Rodriguez who has been missing since Thursday. They are also hunting for Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez and Clemente Rodriguez-Torres who are wanted in connections with the disappearance.

She was reported missing about 17 hours later. Evidence found inside indicates there was a violent attack, leading prosecutors to file first-degree murder charges against her husband and son.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to help keep an eye out for the victim’s 2006 Buick Rendezvous because they believed her body was stashed inside the SUV before it was driven away.

The Buick was found six days later when a motorist stopped at the Hatton Coulee Rest Area along Highway 395, north of Connell. Torres Rodriguez’s body was not inside, so detectives have been conducting an extensive search on roads branching off the highway between Pasco and the rest stop.

Estela Torres Rodriguez, 54, is believed to have been killed inside this north Franklin County home last Thursday. Sheriff Jim Raymond says there is evidence inside the 140 Orchard Road house to suggest a violent attack. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

She is described as 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tiburcio Torres Rodriguez is driving his yellow 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, with Washington plate C51417N. He is described as being of medium build and is clean shaven.

His son, Rodriguez Torres, is reported to be 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds, with a bald head and possibly clean-shaven face.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Estela Torres Rodriguez or the suspects is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501 during business hours or dispatch at 509-628-0333. Call 911 if it is an emergency.