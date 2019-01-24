Coroner releases name of 2nd man who died during struggle with Tri-City officers

The Benton County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the Grandview man who died after a struggle with police Monday.
Samuel Gonzales, 56, died after a four-hour standoff ended with unnamed police officers using a Taser to subdue him.
A Washington State Patrol trooper tried stopping Gonzales as he was speeding in a stolen car in Yakima County, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. As officers chased him, they spotted a pistol in his hand.
Officers followed him into an orchard near Rothrock Road and Snipes Road north or Prosser. Benton County deputies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team negotiated with the driver, who was confrontational and suicidal, the sheriff’s office post said.
The sheriff’s office reported that officers began fighting with the man, so they used the Taser.
Gonzales was in custody when he stopped breathing. Officers began CPR and rushed him to a nearby ambulance, they said.
The Benton County Coroner’s Office is waiting for blood test results before determining why he died, Coroner Bill Leach said. They expect results back in two to four weeks after sending them to a private lab.
It was the second death related to an arrest within a day. Jose Mercado, 48, of Texas, died Monday after a struggle with five Richland police officers outside of a Wilson Street home.
