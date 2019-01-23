5 Richland officers on leave after man’s death

Richland police released the names of the five officers on paid leave in connection with the death of Jose ‘Joey’ Mercado.
The five men involved in the incident range from 20-year veteran Sgt. Allen Jenkins to relative newcomer Officer Todd Gilbert, who joined the department two years ago.
The other officers are:
- Officer Brandon Koe, who has four years with the department and seven years in law enforcement.
- Officer Ron Schneider, who has 11 years with the department and 18 years in law enforcement.
- Officer Jason Lawrence, who has 12 years with the department and 20 years in law enforcement.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
All five are on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation by the Tri-City Special Investigations Unit. The team is made up of people from local departments who look into any injury or death of a person in police custody.
Police did not say which officer responded first to the 1300 block of Wilson Street at 11:54 p.m. Sunday after a family member called to report that Mercado was assaulting family members and throwing beer bottles at the home.
Mercado confronted the officer in the middle of the street, police said.
The father of seven refused to listen to the officer and came toward the officer with closed fists, according to a witness, said police.
One officer fired a Taser, but Mercado pulled out the probes making it “ineffective,” said the release.
Other officers arrived to help, and Mercado attacked them, said the release. The officers managed to place him under arrest, but he became unresponsive.
They tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Comments