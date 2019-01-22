Crime

Grandview man dies after struggle with police near Prosser.

By Cameron Probert

January 22, 2019 08:41 AM

A 56-year-old Grandview man died after a four-hour standoff Monday night ended with a taser being used to subdue a suspect.
A 56-year-old Grandview man died after a four-hour standoff ended with police using a stun gun. 

The standoff began after Washington State Patrol troopers tried to stop the man as he was speeding in a stolen car in Yakima County, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. As officers chased him, they spotted a pistol in the man’s hand. 

Officers followed him into Benton County around 6:40 p.m. He stopped in an orchard near Rothrock Road and Snipes Road north of Prosser. 

Benton County deputies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT team helped negotiate with the driver, who was confrontational and suicidal, the sheriff’s office said.

After nearly four hours, police moved in and tried arresting the man. He fought with them and a stungun was used. 

The man was in custody when he stopped breathing. Police on scene began CPR and rushed him to a nearby ambulance, where he died. 

Police found pills, a meth pipe, other drug paraphernalia and a pistol inside the vehicle.

Officials have not released the name of the man, saying they are working on notifying his family. 

The Tri-City Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death. The unit looks into officer-involved deaths and injuries in Benton and Franklin County. 

This is the second such case in the last two days. A still unidentified man died in a struggle with police in Richland early Monday morning.

