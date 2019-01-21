Man dies after struggle with Richland police

A man died and several police officers were hurt after a call to intervene in a domestic violence incident in Richland led to a violent struggle late Sunday night.
The man, who has yet to be named, was taken to an area hospital after the struggle, where he was pronounced dead, Richland police wrote on Facebook.
Officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Wilson Street at 11:52 p.m. Sunday.
“As officers were responding, the reporting party indicated a male subject had assaulted another male and was throwing beer bottles at the residence,” said the Facebook post.
“When officers arrived, they encountered a male subject who was not cooperative. After a struggle involving multiple officers, the male was taken into custody. Richland Fire Department medics arrived and the male was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” the post said.
Several officers suffered minor injuries, the post said.
It’s not clear what force police used to subdue the man.
The multi-agency Special Investigations Unit, which handles officer-involved deaths in Benton and Franklin counties, is conducting the investigation, the post said.
Police on Monday morning were searching a gray Ford Expedition parked in front of the home. Crime scene tape has the street blocked off up to Thayer Drive.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
