Police identify man who died after being Tased in fight with Richland officers

Richland police identified a 48-year-old Texas man who died during a struggle with officers on Monday.
Officers were trying to arrest Jose Mercado Sr. during a family fight on the 1300 block of Wilson Street just before midnight Sunday, said a Richland Police Department news release.
A member of his family had called police to report Mercado was assaulting family members and throwing beer bottles at their house. The relative said Mercado had a knife and was drunk.
When an officer arrived a couple minutes later, Mercado confronted the officer in the middle of the street.
Mercado refused to listen to the officer and came toward the officer with closed fists. The unnamed officer fired a Taser, but Mercado pulled out the probes making it “ineffective,” said the release.
More officers arrived to help, and Mercado attacked them, said the release.
The officers were able to get the upper hand and put him under arrest, but he became unresponsive.
Officers started giving him first aid, and Richland fire department medics took him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where he died.
Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said an autopsy Tuesday was inconclusive on why Mercado died. Lab tests are being sent to a private lab for analysis. Results are expected in two to four weeks, he said.
The altercation left two officers needing treatment for minor injuries.
Richland Lt. Chris Lee said they are not releasing how many officers were involved or their names but they have been place on paid administrative leave as required by Richland Police Department policy.
The Tri-City Special Investigations Unit is investigating the case. The team is made up of members from the area police agencies, and they look into injuries and deaths that occur in police custody.
The special unit is also investigating the death of a second man who also died Monday near Prosser after officers used a Taser to shock him while they were trying to arrest him.
The standoff began after Washington State Patrol troopers tried to stop him in a stolen car in Yakima County and he ended up in an orchard in Benton County. He was armed with a pistol, said the sheriff’s office.
