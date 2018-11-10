Truck not tied to Kennewick hit-and-run. Police still searching for driver

Police have returned to the hunt for a hit-and-run driver after learning a suspicious pickup did not leave a 17-year-old Kennewick teen hospitalized in September.
Officers discovered the pickup on the 7200 block of West Eighth Court about a week after Kyle Marboe was hit outside of his Belfair Street home.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab along with Kennewick police detectives searched the truck for any connection to the hit-and-run. When those results came back recently, the evidence didn’t match what was found at the scene.
The Kamiakin student was playing basketball on Sept. 5 when his mom heard a noise around 8 p.m. She found him in the driveway, unconscious and struggling to breathe, Kennewick police said.
He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he spent more than a month recovering from his injuries. He has returned home, according to a letter he wrote to his school newspaper.
Investigators are still asking anyone with any information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a felony case.
