Kennewick teen critical after he was hit playing basketball in his driveway

Police are hunting for a driver that left a Kennewick teen fighting for his life in a Belfair Street driveway.
The 17-year-old’s mother said the youth was playing basketball outside of their home in the 800 block, when she heard a noise sometime between 7:24 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. When she checked on him, he was unconscious and struggling to breathe, Kennewick police said.
He was rushed, first to Trios Southridge Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was last listed in critical condition.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Police said the teens injuries are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
The residential road near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard is not heavily traveled, and police are hoping someone saw what happened.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to an $1,000 award for information leading to an arrest.
