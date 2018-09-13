Police seize truck that may have slammed into a Kennewick teen and drove off

Kennewick police may be closer to finding the person that left a 17-year-old fighting for his life in his driveway.
Investigators found a pickup on the 7200 block of West Eighth Court on Tuesday afternoon that may be connected the hit-and-run, Sgt. Aaron Clem said. Thursday.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab along with Kennewick police detectives searched the truck for any connection to last week’s hit and run.
Kamiakin student Kyle Marboe has been in Harborview Medical Center since his mom, Julie, found him outside of their home on the 800 block of Belfair Street on Sept. 5.
The 17-year-old was playing basketball outside, when his mom heard a noise before 8 p.m. She found him in the driveway, unconscious and struggling to breathe, Kennewick police said.
Police have been searching ever since for clues to what happened.
Clem declined to give specifics on what led investigators to the pickup truck.
And he said it will likely take a few weeks or months before test results return from a state lab.
On Thursday, Marboe, a junior at Kamiakin High School, remained at the Seattle hospital in stable condition.
Investigators are still asking anyone with any information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477.
Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a felony case.
