Kennewick teen doing better as police continue to hunt for hit-and-run driver

A Kennewick teen left struggling to breathe after being struck by a hit-and-run driver was doing better Friday afternoon.
Kyle Marboe’s condition was upgraded to serious after being critical for two days. He was hit near his Belfair Street home. He is recovering at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.
Tips continue to come in to Kennewick police about the crime; investigators remain tight-lipped about any new developments.
Marboe was playing basketball outside his home when his mother heard a noise sometime between 7:25 and 8 p.m. Sept. 5. When she checked, she found him lying in the driveway, unconscious and struggling to breathe, Kennewick police said.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a felony case.
