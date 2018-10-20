He urged two teens to shoot a man in a crowded Richland park, police say. Now he’s behind bars

The second man allegedly behind a July 4 shooting in Howard Amon Park is behind bars after a month of searching.
Kenyetta Tyronne Turner, 34, is in the Benton County jail a month after he was accused urging a pair of teens to shoot Sergio Rivera, and then driving them away from the scene.
Turner and the other driver, Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 27, are each charged with first-degree assault Police arrested Dickerson, and he is being held on $250,000 bail in Benton County jail.
Dickerson, along with three juveniles, started a fight with Rivera in the park about half an hour before the shooting. As they were leaving, a cellphone video shows them tell the other man, “We’ll be back ... I’m going to kill you,” according to court documents.
Rivera left the park as well, and when he and his friends came back, they were followed into the parking lot by two suspect vehicles.
Surveillance video from a nearby hotel shows Rivera and his friends walk into the park when two teens get out of a purple Dodge Charger and run after Rivera, who drops to the ground, according to documents.
The suspects then ran to the a Black Honda. Police said turner was seen near the Honda yetting “Get him, that’s him, get him,” documents said.
The shooting during the crowded celebration since hundreds running from the south end of the park, and raised safety concerns for people visiting the park.
