Police say he helped arrange the Amon Park shooting. Now he’s in Benton County jail

One of the men who allegedly ordered the July 4 shooting in Howard Amon Park appeared for the first time in Benton County Superior Court to face charges.
Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 27, arrived in the Benton County jail Thursday after police caught him in the city of SeaTac last week. He is facing first-degree assault charges for his alleged role in the shooting.
Judge Cameron Mitchell kept his bail at $250,000. Defense attorneys may argue to lower the bail amount later.
Dickerson was with a group of people when a fight broke out with Sergio Rivera, 24, in the crowded park. Video of the fight shows Dickerson and three juvenile males leaving and threatening to return to kill Rivera, court documents say.
Rivera left at some point and was returning through the park’s south entrance when two boys got out a purple Dodge. On the video, they run after the victim, who drops to the ground, documents say.
Dickerson allegedly got out of the Dodge and, according to documents, yelled at the boys to “do what they had said they would do.”
The teens allegedly fired five times at Rivera before getting into a black Honda Accord. The two cars allegedly fled the scene.
Rivera was hit several times and spent 1 1/2 weeks at Kadlec Regional Medical Centerundergoing surgeries.
Police continue to hunt for Kenyatta Turner, 34, who was also is believed to have been encouraging the boys to get Rivera during the shooting. A $250,000 arrest warrant was issued.
Anyone with information on Turner is asked to call Richland police at 509-942-7340 or email Detective Sgt. Drew Florence at dflorence@ci.richland.wa.us.
