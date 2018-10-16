Kennewick has a plan for the fires in Zintel Canyon. Officials are ready to tell you

A series of fires in Zintel Canyon left nearby residents hot under the collar.
Now they are getting a chance to hear how city officials plan to react after nine fires burned more than 10 acres along the side of the recreation area.
People from several city departments along with the Kennewick Irrigation District are holding a community meeting regarding the Spirit of America Trail and recreation area that stretches from Seventh Avenue to 24th Avenue. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 at the district office at 2015 S Ely St.
Police stepped up patrols through the area in recent months to look for people camping, and parks crews are working to create space for firefighters to keep homes along side of the canyon safe, said Kennewick spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.
In two of the blazes, people’s homes, fences and sheds were threatened by nearby burning trees.
Residents can also learn how to reduce the risk to their homes. There has been an increase in the city’s efforts to educate people about maintaining defensible spaces since the Bofer Canyon fire swept into south Kennewick, destroying five homes and damaging three others.
For more information call 509-585-4265.
Comments