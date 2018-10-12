Zintel Canyon burned 9 times this summer. Police are looking for answers

Kennewick police are seeking information about a series of fires along the Zintel Canyon Greenway this summer.
Between April 3 and Oct. 1, police and firefighters responded to nine fires started by people in the city park, which runs through the canyon that cuts across the city.
The fires have charred more than 10 acres and forced the city to close the popular recreation area, which includes the Spirit of America Trail, for days at a time.
Officers questioned a man they found sitting on bench by the trail in September but the man was not arrested and no charges were filed.
Earlier this summer, Kennewick resident Jeff Wiens was spearheading a community effort to clean up that trail area because of the graffiti and trash left at homeless camps.
Submit tips to 509-586-8477 or visit tricitiescrimestoppers.org. There is a $1,000 cash reward offered for tips leading to a felony arrest. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
