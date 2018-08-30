Zintel Canyon fire threatened homes in Kennewick

A two-alarm Kennewick wildfire threatened homes on the edge of Zintel Canyon.
Firefighters fought back a blaze near 19th Avenue that blackened grass and trees and send plumes of smoke into the air around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Kennewick, Richland and Pasco fire departments along with Benton County fire districts 1 and 4 are mopping up the remaining smoldering areas.
The fire burned two to three acres across from six acres scorched in a June fire.
The Spirit of America Trail is closed currently. It’s unknown when it will open.
The natural park area also has been a problem spot for trash and safety concerns.
