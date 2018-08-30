A two-alarm wildfire threatened homes on the edge of Zintel Canyon Thursday afternoon.
A two-alarm wildfire threatened homes on the edge of Zintel Canyon Thursday afternoon. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
A two-alarm wildfire threatened homes on the edge of Zintel Canyon Thursday afternoon. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Zintel Canyon fire threatened homes in Kennewick

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

August 30, 2018 12:58 PM

Kennewick, WA

A two-alarm Kennewick wildfire threatened homes on the edge of Zintel Canyon.

Firefighters fought back a blaze near 19th Avenue that blackened grass and trees and send plumes of smoke into the air around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Kennewick, Richland and Pasco fire departments along with Benton County fire districts 1 and 4 are mopping up the remaining smoldering areas.

The fire burned two to three acres across from six acres scorched in a June fire.

The Spirit of America Trail is closed currently. It’s unknown when it will open.

The natural park area also has been a problem spot for trash and safety concerns.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

  Comments  