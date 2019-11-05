The Tri-City Herald moves to digital Saturdays this week

As we announced in August, the Tri-City Herald will stop delivering a Saturday printed newspaper beginning Nov. 9.

We still will have a Saturday “paper,” but you’ll get the eEdition delivered on your computer, phone or tablet.

The eEdition looks exactly like your printed newspaper. It’s full of local and national news, comics, games and sports — plus many more pages of news, sports and features.

And — like all the eEditions each day — it arrives by 6 a.m.

We appreciate those who recognize the value of local news as we change to meet readers’ evolving habits.

More readers than ever are wanting their news quickly, throughout the day and easily accessible.

Print subscribers often gauge the news industry’s health by our printed product. But our digital products are really what define us now — and into the future.

Each month the Herald website has 1.5 million visitors to the work of our award-winning reporters and photographers/videographers, who provide local journalism you can’t find anywhere else.

So, to our loyal print subscribers, it’s critical if you value local journalism that you activate your digital accounts.

And give us a digital try this Saturday.

If you have any questions, comments, concerns or news tips, please give us a call at 509-582-1523 or email us at customerservice@tricityherald.com or news@tricityherald.com.

Why does The Herald keep changing?

I understand the frustration of those who want the physical newspaper. We’re making tough decisions to ensure our future.

Media, like retail and other industries, has changed significantly in recent years.

Our advertising model has been upended by the digital world.

And our continued digital conversion is going to be critical to our future ability to offer local journalism.

The digital age allows us to know many more details about what readers are interested in and that’s helped us make better choices on what to cover.

The Herald news team has focused on the immediacy of breaking news coverage such as the first state flu death of a Tri-City man or new restaurant openings.

We continue to cover local governments so you can better understand their decisions and hold them accountable, such as the removal of the county jail from the sheriff’s control, the ousting of the Kennewick fire chief and the firing of a mayor.

And we continue to pursue in-depth stories about the expensive and complicated cleanup at Hanford and the ground-breaking work of area scientists.

Where will I get news on Saturday?

We will continue to post and update news on our website and there will be a full online eEdition that replicates the experience of a printed newspaper. A daily link comes right to your email inbox. And you’ll continue to get newsletters if you’ve signed up for them.

What if I don’t use the internet?

Important local stories that might have been printed in Saturday’s paper will be included in later print editions so you won’t miss any important local news developments.

What about puzzles and comics?

Because of syndication rules, we can’t print the Saturday comics and puzzles on Friday but we are adding a new puzzle page to the Friday lineup. And Saturday’s comics and puzzles will appear in Sunday’s paper, along with the regular Sunday features.

The Friday print edition also will include some new “good news” themed stories called “Uplift.” And the recap of the week’s stock exchange activity will move to the Sunday edition.

How can I support local journalism?

You can support the work we do with a digital subscription to the Tri-City Herald.