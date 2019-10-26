Tri-Cities newest waterfront dining spot set to open

CG Public House and Catering will hold a soft opening for Bite at the Landing in Kennewick’s Columbia Park this weekend for friends and supporters.

Officials are keeping the opening low key but will hold a grand opening for the public later when the menu is finalized.

CG Public House leased the space in the city of Kennewick’s newly rebuilt 2,600-square-foot clubhouse at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex.

The $1.1 million rebuild included relocating parking away from the building to preserve views of the nearby river.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bite at the Landing will cater both to golfers and park visitors, with indoor seating and an outdoor patio. It will serve as an event space, as well.

When it is fully open to the public, winter business hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.