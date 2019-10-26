Local

Tri-Cities newest waterfront dining spot set to open

By Tri-City Herald Staff

Kennewick, WA

CG Public House and Catering will hold a soft opening for Bite at the Landing in Kennewick’s Columbia Park this weekend for friends and supporters.

Officials are keeping the opening low key but will hold a grand opening for the public later when the menu is finalized.

CG Public House leased the space in the city of Kennewick’s newly rebuilt 2,600-square-foot clubhouse at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex.

The $1.1 million rebuild included relocating parking away from the building to preserve views of the nearby river.

Bite at the Landing will cater both to golfers and park visitors, with indoor seating and an outdoor patio. It will serve as an event space, as well.

When it is fully open to the public, winter business hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

