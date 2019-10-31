First flu death in Tri-Cities — and the first for Washington state this season

An elderly man in the Tri-Cities area is the first person in Washington state to have died of influenza this flu season.

The man, who was in his 90s, lived in Franklin County, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

The latest data available from the Centers for Disease Control shows that flu cases are only sporadic in Washington state as of Oct. 19.

“The flu vaccine is still the best protection we have against influenza and anyone who hasn’t had their flu shot yet should do so as soon as possible,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone over the age of 6 months, she said.

During the 2018-19 flu season, 241 people in Washington state died from the flu, including six people in Benton County, and many more were severely ill and hospitalized.

Two who died in the state were children.

Usually the flu season peaks in the Tri-Cities after the first of the new year, but it can vary. Last season there were two spikes in cases, one in the winter and another in April and May, Person said.

Flu shot helps in 2 ways

It’s best to be vaccinated in October, but it’s never too late, she said.

However, she cautioned that the flu vaccine takes about two weeks to provide full immunity, so waiting until the peak of the flu season might leave you more vulnerable to the influenza virus.

Medical professionals are only required to report flu deaths under Washington state requirements, so assessing the level of flu activity in the Tri-Cities can be challenging.

But health department officials know from the reported death and some voluntary reporting that there is what it considers a low level of flu activity in the Mid-Columbia now.

Getting the flu shot provides protection in two ways, Person said.

It not only reduces the chances that the person who gets the shot could come down with influenza, but it also is important to help stop the spread of flu and protect vulnerable people in the community.

Other ways to prevent flu

Some elderly may not have as strong an immune reaction to the vaccine as others and it also helps protect infants and those who are medically fragile and cannot get a flu shot.

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, including death from complications.

The illness usually comes on suddenly with symptoms that can include fever, cough, sore throat, a runny nose, body aches, headaches and tiredness. Some people, particularly children, may also have vomiting and diarrhea.

Flu shots are widely available, including at the health district office, from many doctors and other health care providers, and at pharmacies.

Washington state provides all recommended vaccines — including flu vaccine — free for kids through age 18.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people can take steps to avoid getting or spreading the flu. They include washing your hands often, not touching your face, covering your cough and staying home when sick.