Is a bad flu season coming? Tri-City residents should get their shot now

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet this fall, now’s the time, say health officials.

In the last flu season 241 people in Washington state died from the flu, including six people in Benton County, and many more were severely ill and hospitalized.

Two of those who died in the state were children.

There is no sure way to predict how severe the upcoming flu season could be in Pacific Northwest.

But it may be a bad season based on what has happened in the current flu season in Australia, said Dr. Helen Chu, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“They’ve had it, they peaked their flu very, very early, and they still have flu so they have the longest flu season that they have ever seen,” she said.

Most flu-related deaths are in older adults and people with certain other health conditions. But every year there also are deaths of young, healthy people.

Who needs a flu vaccine

The Washington state Department of Health recommends that everyone 6 months old and older — including kids, teens, pregnant women and healthy young adults — should get vaccinated.

The more people who are immunized, the less likely those who cannot be vaccinated, such as those too young for immunization, are to be infected by the influenza virus.

It is particularly important for those who care for babies and older adults or live with them to be vaccinated, says the health department.

“We need to do better to protect each other,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, Washington state health officer. “Get your family vaccinated before flu strikes.”

Most often flu peaks in the Tri-Cities in January or February. But not always. The flu can be at its worst anytime from October to April, said health officials.

The flu vaccine takes about two weeks to become fully effective as antibodies that provide protection develop in the body.

The flu shots are widely available this month at drug stores and medical clinics. Washington state provides all recommended vaccines — including flu vaccine — free for kids through age 18.

Some providers may charge an office visit or administration fee, but a family who cannot afford the fee can request it be waived.