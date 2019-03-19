Got the flu? What’s with this unusual Tri-Cities flu season?

It has been an unusual winter for the Tri-Cities, and the annual flu season is no exception.
Cases usually peak in January and February in the Tri-Cities, but this year it looks like the flu may be peaking in March.
The number of cases has risen dramatically in the last couple of weeks, said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District.
The flu season is tracked based on positive lab tests for the flu virus and the number of hospital emergency room visits by patients with flu-like symptoms.
The health district also has some anecdotal reports of schools with higher-than-usual absentee rates. They are the first high absentee rates that have been reported to the health district this winter.
The number of cases could continue to rise this month, although the virus can be unpredictable and the number of cases can quickly increase or decrease.
Flu activity had been lower than usual for the winter until recently.
Health officials don’t know if having many K-12 schools in the area off because of snow for six to eight days delayed the spread of the flu until children returned to school or if there would have been a late peak to the season anyway.
93 flu deaths statewide
Although January and February are the typical months for lots of flu cases in the Tri-Cities, the season can peak anytime from October to April, Person said.
The Washington state Department of Health reported 93 deaths of flu patients for the 2018-19 flu season through March 9. That compares with 200 deaths in the state during the flu season through early March a year ago.
Four of the deaths in the 2018-19 season were in Benton County and none were in Franklin County.
Statewide deaths likely are under-reported because lab tests may not have been done for the virus or the flu might not be listed as the cause of death.
Most of the deaths this season were in people who were elderly or had additional health conditions, the state said. However, one patient who died was a child.
If you get the flu
It’s not too late to get a flu shot. Even after the current peak in the season passes, some flu seasons are reported year round, Person said.
Frequent hand-washing can help protect against the flu, and covering coughs can help prevent it from spreading.
People who develop symptoms of the flu can see a health care provider to be prescribed antiviral treatments that reduce symptoms. The medicine is most effective within a day or two of symptoms developing.
It’s particularly important for those at high risk of developing a serious illness from the virus or requiring hospitalization to see a health care provider as soon as possible, Person said. They include babies, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes or heart disease.
Flu symptoms can include fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches and tiredness. Children may have vomiting and diarrhea.
