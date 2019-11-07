How to log in to your Tri-City Herald account and eEdition

If you are a print subscriber to the Tri-City Herald, all you need for unlimited access to stories and videos on our website and the eEdition is to set up your account.

It’s free for current print edition subscribers and the process is easy.

Here is a short video to walk you through the steps.

You’ll be asked to supply your last name, phone number and the house number of your delivery address. Click here to get started.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Once the system is able to connect to your print subscription, you can set up a login by giving us an email address and a password you create.

That’s it.

On the site, you’ll find endless local, state and national news, features and sports stories.

And, you can click on the small newspaper icon at the top left to connect to the eEdition — the electronic replica of the printed paper.

Click here to find the eEdition user guide and frequently asked questions.

You also can sign up for our free newsletters to be sent right to your email each day.

Still need help?

Email: customerservice@tricityherald.com

Or call: 800-750-4967

Thank you for supporting community journalism.

Call 509-582-1515 for questions for the newsroom.