Updated with snow closures: Slick roads send cars spinning in the Tri-Cities

The collisions started almost as soon as the snow started flying Friday morning.
And already locations, including the Columbia Basin College campus, are closing and events are being canceled because of the storm.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of the Mid-Columbia through 1 p.m. Sunday.
It was predicting possibly six to eight inches of snow to fall in the Tri-Cities by 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to slow down after multiple crashes and spin-outs along Interstate 182 and Highway 395 as the snow started sticking just before 8 a.m.
The state patrol recommended drivers be particularly careful on bridges, ramps and overpasses that are likely to be icy.
Its advice is to consider postponing weekend trips until later in the month when roads may be better.
Snow Closures:
Here are the latest closures and delays caused by Friday’s snowy weather. . This list will be updated throughout the day. Send notices to news@tricityherald.com.
Pasco School District: All after-school activities, programs, practices and games are canceled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This includes the basketball playoff games at Chiawana and Pasco on Saturday, the drama production at Pasco High on Friday and Saturday, and the chess tournament scheduled for Saturday at Curie STEM Elementary. Afternoon preschool classes at the Pasco Early Learning Center are canceled for Friday.
WIAA Regional Wrestling: The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled Saturday regional wrestling matches around the state. Many wrestlers will now advance to the state tournament at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 15-16. Each weight class could have up to 32 wrestlers instead of 16, thought to be a first. Tri-City wrestlers were scheduled to be competing in Camas, Othello. Royal City, Ellensburg and Yelm.
Kennewick High Basketball: Boys and girls playoff games scheduled for Friday night are canceled.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory: All staff, both on its Richland campus and based at PNNL facilities on the Hanford nuclear reservation, were ordered to leave work immediately at 11 a.m.
Hanford Site: No closure or early release has been announced. Many employees work 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday and have the day off..
Columbia Basin College: All campuses closed. will close at noon and will remain closed through the weekend. All previously scheduled events, athletic practices, library and classes for Friday, Saturday, Sunday are canceled.
Meals on Wheels: No home delivery and dining centers are closed except for the cafe.
Kasey Anderson concert: The Saturday concert scheduled at Brewminatti in Prosser is rescheduled for March 22.
Pasco School District: READY! for Kindergarten parents workshop planned for Saturday at McClintock STEM Elementary is postponed to 10 a.m. March 9.
WSU Tri-Cities: Campus will close at noon. It will not be plowed over the weekend so individuals are advised to stay away. (updated information)
Kennewick School District: Schools were closed Friday for a pre-planned professional day.
Kingspoint Christian School: The extended day program will close at 4 p.m.
Christ the King School: The Middle School Mystery Dinner is postponed until Feb. 22.
City of Prosser: City Hall will close at noon. The Daddy and Daughter Sweet Prom has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.
Check back for updates.
