Another snowstorm to blanket the Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities could get several inches of snow in a weekend storm, according to the updated forecast of the National Weather Service.
The storm should arrive Friday, Feb. 8.
It may not be strong enough then to affect schools, but students can check for delays here.
A 50 percent chance of snow is forecast for Friday, with any accumulation coming to less than a half inch.
The chance of snow increases to 60 percent Friday night, with little accumulation expected.
But on Saturday snow is likely and two to four inches of new snow is possible during the day. Another one to three inches could fall Saturday night.
The chance of snow drops from 70 percent to 40 percent on Sunday, said the weather service.
The storm will bring warmer temperatures, but only temporarily.
Cold temperatures return
Highs should be about 27 degrees for the next three days and the low will be as warm as 24 degrees on Friday night.
The low Thursday morning at the Pasco airport was a frigid minus 1.
It was far from a record breaker. On Jan. 7, 1929, a low of minus 20 was recorded in Pasco, according to the weather service.
As the storm moves past the Tri-Cities, temperatures are expected to drop again.
Sunday through at least Wednesday the highs should be around 20, and lows will fall to as cold at 10 on Sunday night, according to the weather service.
