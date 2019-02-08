Crime

Snow-slick roads send cars and trucks spinning in the Tri-Cities

By Cameron Probert

February 08, 2019 08:54 AM

The south Kennewick hillside behind Canyon Lakes left blackened by the last August’s Bofer Canyon Fire is blanketed in a layer of snow from the recent winter storm that rolled across the state. Forecasters say there’s a good possibility of more snow over the weekend.
The south Kennewick hillside behind Canyon Lakes left blackened by the last August’s Bofer Canyon Fire is blanketed in a layer of snow from the recent winter storm that rolled across the state. Forecasters say there’s a good possibility of more snow over the weekend. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
The south Kennewick hillside behind Canyon Lakes left blackened by the last August’s Bofer Canyon Fire is blanketed in a layer of snow from the recent winter storm that rolled across the state. Forecasters say there’s a good possibility of more snow over the weekend. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

The collisions started almost as soon as the snow started flying Friday morning.

Washington State Patrol troopers were called about crashes along Interstate 182 and Highway 395 starting about just before 8 a.m.

Other spin-outs and wrecks are reported on Interstate 182 at the Road 100 exit and on Highway 395 near Sagemoor Road north of Pasco.

At least two involve cars and trucks sliding off of the road, according to police reports.

Officials are asking drivers to slow down.

Meals on Wheels dining centers are closed except for the cafe and there won’t be any home delivery.

The National Weather Service is predicting three to six inches of snow is possible this weekend in parts of the Mid-Columbia.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert

Cameron Probert covers breaking news and higher education for the Tri-City Herald, where he tries to answer readers’ questions about why police officers and firefighters are in your neighborhood. He studied communications at Washington State University.

  Comments  