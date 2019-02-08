Snow-slick roads send cars and trucks spinning in the Tri-Cities

The collisions started almost as soon as the snow started flying Friday morning.
Washington State Patrol troopers were called about crashes along Interstate 182 and Highway 395 starting about just before 8 a.m.
Other spin-outs and wrecks are reported on Interstate 182 at the Road 100 exit and on Highway 395 near Sagemoor Road north of Pasco.
At least two involve cars and trucks sliding off of the road, according to police reports.
Officials are asking drivers to slow down.
Meals on Wheels dining centers are closed except for the cafe and there won’t be any home delivery.
The National Weather Service is predicting three to six inches of snow is possible this weekend in parts of the Mid-Columbia.
Check back for updates.
