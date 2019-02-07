He has famous fans and raves from Rolling Stone. He’s coming to Prosser

Kasey Anderson played Brewminatti solo last summer.
While the acclaimed musician — Rolling Stone has raved about him — enjoys playing stripped down shows, he looks forward to returning to the popular Prosser venue on Feb. 9 with his band, Hawks and Doves.
“It’s going to be a really good time,” he said.
And it’ll be the chance to see an artist in the midst of a stunning comeback.
Anderson of Portland was a rising alt-country star, opening for the likes of Counting Crows, when he publicly fell from grace — earning a prison sentence for fraud.
About five years later, he’s free and squared away — with a new band, a critically praised album in last year’s “From a White Hotel,” and a new live EP on the way.
“I feel really proud and happy to be where I am now,” Anderson said.
Northwest artist
Like so many Northwest kids in the 90s, Anderson listened to a steady stream of Nirvana and Pearl Jam. He also liked jazz and R&B, and got a musical education from the Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle his parents played.
He started writing his own stuff in his teens.
“I think almost everybody, when they figure out the thing they love to do, they go through a period where they’re not very good at it,” he said with a laugh.
But he kept playing and writing, winning fans and praise.
For him, a joy of making music is in the connection.
“I’ve always enjoyed the idea that a performance (is about that) — that the word ‘concert’ is used because the performer is in concert with the audience,” he said.
On stage, “I try to engage in lots of different ways,” Anderson said.
And Brewminatti is a particularly good place for that. “It’s a cool and intimate place. It offers an opportunity to be in conversation with your audience,” he said.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available at brewminatti.com.
