Southern-style ‘cathead biscuits’ the star of new Kennewick food truck

KC’s Biscuits and BBQ in Kennewick is serving early risers a bit of Southern comfort with hot breakfasts to-go even before the rooster crows.

KC’s Buiscuits and BBQ is the newest food truck to find a home in the food pod in front of Bella’s Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

It joins other mobile restaurant, including Impastables, Hi, Dumplings and The Dogfather.

The KC’s Biscuit and BBQ food trailer has been the dream of owners Charlotte Williams and her husband Kelly for several years.

They bought a food trailer in 2018 and finally were able to open at the beginning of this month.

After several years of hard work, KC’s Biscuits and BBQ has opened their food trailer at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in the food pod in front of Bella’s Furniture in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

She said they saved over four years and made sacrifices to pay for it and all the equipment without taking out a loan.

Charlotte Williams — who was a former journeyman electrician — was injured on the job and no longer could to construction work. Instead, she retrained at Columbia Basin College and got an associate’s degree in business and opened the truck.

Starting at 3 a.m., Charlotte Williams gets up to make sure that by 5 a.m. her customers can bite into breakfast sandwiches and biscuits and gravy served on freshly-made fluffy “cathead” biscuits.

Breakfast sandwiches start at $5.29. And a full order of biscuits and gravy is $8.49.

“My husband and I both worked construction. We knew early in the morning when you headed out to work there is nothing available,” she said. “We thought is would be nice to have something open for them.”

Williams said she has the flour shipped from North Carolina to make the special biscuits that she found no one else in Tri-Cities making.

Flour from the Northwest just doesn’t cut it, she said, because the growing environment is so drastically different.

“It is comfort food and sticks to your ribs,” Charlotte Williams said. “I’m actually doing it to the Southern standards — the right way.”

At lunch customers can indulge in options such as smoked pork loin sandwiches, burgers, barbecue chicken or Hillbilly Delux smoked sausage dog, with cream cheese, grilled onions and pulled pork with rotating sides like macaroni and cheese, smoked beans and chili or corn chowder. Lunch sandwich prices range from $9 to $12.

The brisket deluxe on one of the choice at the new KC’s Biscuits and BBQ food trailer that is in a food pod at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in front of Bella’s Furniture in Kennewick. KC's Biscuits and BBQ

If you’re lucky, you may also hit KC’s on a day they are serving their award-winning brisket. The recipe won third place in a Benton City Daze cooking competition in 2019.

A regular menu is not yet finalized and daily food options are being posted to the KC’s Biscuits and BBQ Facebook page.

The food trailer is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winning meal

The founder of the Shawn Niles was crowned a champion of the online qualifier — the Taste of America Challenge.

Niles, who also is a pastor, won third place with his brown sugar bourbon glazed salmon.

He will compete in the World Food Championship sandwich category Nov. 5-9 in Dallas, Texas. The championship features 10 categories and the winners come away with $35,000.

Niles also was on season eight of “Master Chef” with host Gordon Ramsay and was voted Yakima’s favorite chef for two years.

