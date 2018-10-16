‘Cathead’ biscuits are coming to Kennewick. It’s a Southern thing

A Kennewick couple is putting together a food truck to bring Southern-style biscuits and barbecue to the Tri-Cities.
Charlotte Williams and husband Kelly expect to hit the road as KC’s Biscuits and BBQ in 2019. The truck will center on Southern-style “cathead” biscuits, so called because of their size — literally, a cat’s head.
It might seem like a long way off, but Charlotte Williams is determined to open the business with the best equipment available, no debt, and the associate’s degree in business she plans to collect from Columbia Basin College next spring.
The couple began working on the idea about two years ago.
Charlotte had suffered a job-related injury in 2014, which sidelined her from their joint truck driving career. She had surgery, went on disability and moved to re-career at CBC.
As she contemplated her next step, she and Casey knew they wanted to keep working together and they wanted their own business.
After so many years working for others, they wanted to put their energy to work for themselves.
Inspiration struck when Kelly spied something about biscuits on television.
He drives a truck for Central Washington Asphalt, but his wife jokes he missed his true calling, cooking.
Kelly concluded the Tri-Cities lacked true southern-style biscuits, specifically, cathead biscuits. There are fast-food versions of biscuits and sausage in the Tri-Cities, but nothing fresh or as large as a cat’s head.
Kelly has a passion for barbecue, so marrying the two seemed natural.
Charlotte began developing a business plan and went through the Mobile Food program at Pasco Specialty Kitchen. This year, they took the leap and plowed $12,000 into a new trailer to house KC Biscuits and BBQ.
The trailer is parked at Western Restaurant and Supply in Kennewick. Western is a commercial kitchen equipment dealer and contractor that has developed a related business creating kitchens on wheels for the region’s growing food truck scene.
They worked out a deal with Western owner Joel Kruse to kit it out as money is available. KC’s should hit the road by next summer, with a total investment of about $70,000 from personal funds, including retirement savings.
Charlotte said she’d rather get the trailer built right than fast. Too, she needs to finish college so she can devote her time to KC’s, which will cater to an early-morning breakfast crowd.
That means being up well before sunrise to cook biscuits from scratch.
Two years ago, KC’s Biscuits was a vision. Today, Charlotte said she’s thrilled to be able to put her hands on a physical trailer.
KC’s Biscuits & BBQ will feature a versatile menu of cathead biscuits paired with breakfast meats, gravy, eggs and other combinations.
The trailer itself is being outfitted as a full commercial kitchen, an investment that will free the couple from the cost of leasing commercial kitchen space.
Follow KC’s progress on Facebook at KC’s Biscuits and BBQ.
