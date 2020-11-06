Growing Tri-Cities food truck pod now dishing up handmade pasta

A growing food truck pod on one of the busiest Tri-Cities streets is adding Italian flare.

Impastables is serving up surefire comfort food just as temperatures are dropping.

Colder weather has forced a number of local restaurants to close up the outdoor seating areas they opened because of the COVID pandemic dining restrictions.

But even with limited indoor seating allowed, some diners still are looking for other choices. The increasing number of food trucks is trying to fill the bill.

One quickly expanding food pod is clustered in front of Bella’s Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

Impastables

Anthony Federico opened Impastables in late October with business partner Felicia Curtis to serve fresh handmade pasta with sauces cooked from scratch and dishes made to order.

Pappardelle carbonara with pancetta and topped with a poached egg is a specialty of Impastables, a food truck that recently opened at 7425 W. Clearwater in Kennewick. Impastables serves pasta that is freshly made daily along with handmade sauces and locally-sourced meats and produce. Impastables

“I have a family history of Italian food in my family,” Federico said. “My family was making pasta 100 years ago.”

Federico does all the cooking while Curtis, who also owns Hempyhands Day Spa in Kennewick, works with the customers.

Federico told the Herald he learned to cook Italian food by working in several restaurants on the East Coast before he moved to the Tri-Cities six years ago.

In fact, an Italian chef he worked with helped him create the menu for Impastables, which features 10 pasta dishes.

Impastables food truck recently opened at 7425 W. Clearwater in Kennewick serving fresh Italian pasta dishes. Impastables makes fresh pasta daily along with handmade sauces and locally-sourced meats and produce. Impastables

Options include pappardelle carbonara with pancetta and topped with a poached egg, angry pasta with a spicy red sauce and handmade ravioli.

Homemade meatballs, shrimp or chicken can be added to any dish.

Federico said that meats and produce are locally sourced while he uses imported cheese to ensure the best quality. The dishes come in small, medium and family size with prices ranging from $7 to $18.

Italian sodas and panna cotta — an Italian custard — completes the menu.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Information: Instagram, Facebook or impastablesfoodtruck.com.

Other food trucks at the pod

▪ Hi Dumplings opened this summer serving up Japanese and Korean cuisine.

“We’re trying to bring a new flavor to Tri-Cities,” Hi Dumplings co-owner Bohao Huang told the Herald. “I like dumplings and ramen, and wanted to bring a food truck here with those options.”

Korean style spicy squid Hi Dumplings

Hi Dumplings serves dishes such as spicy or not spicy Tantan ramen, pan fried pork buns and teriyaki salmon on rice with asparagus. There also is a daily special with past dishes such as Korean style spicy squid and a Japanese beef bowl.

And you can cool the heat with a Japanese soda.

The food truck is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. unless otherwise posted on their Facebook page.

▪ Thai Co. The Iron Wok opened about a year ago by Thongploei “Kwan” Bridge and her husband Cameron.

Kwan is a native of Thailand and has been cooking since she was a teen. After moving to Hawaii, where she met and married her husband, they landed in the area after he retired.

Kwan’s melds her years of experience working in restaurants along with flavors of her culture to create a mouth-watering menu.

Thom Kah Chicken Thai Co. The Iron Wook

Staples include Phad Thai along with various fries rice dishes that start at $11. You’ll also find a rotating daily menu with a different daily curry alongside dishes such as Phad Ba Mee, a stir-fried egg noodle with veggies and meat or Phad Kra Poa, a chicken stir fry with holy basil.

Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They are closed Sunday through Tuesday. Phone: 509-788-8212

