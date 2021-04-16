New Tri-Cities food truck will serve you a lunch you can’t refuse

The Dogfather — Hotdogs to Die For was intended to be a stopgap for a Tri-Cities couple who both lost jobs during the COVID pandemic.

“Originally it was going to be a hobby, but it turned into full-time gig,” said Malinda Ralston who was laid off at the Hanford site last year. Her fiance, Troy Collins, also saw his business for mobile repairs for car dents all but vanish.

“(The cart) was a blessing — it saved us,” she said.

But customers clamoring for eats at the Dogfather cart in front of Petco in Kennewick did more than help them through tough financial times — it gave them a career change.

They will be expanding next month and opening a food truck at a growing Kennewick food pod.

Malinda Ralson and Troy Collins run the Dogfather food cart on 27th Avenue in front of PetCo in Kennewick. They are expanding with a food truck that will be on Clearwater Avenue in front of Bella’s Office Furniture. They are shown with their dog Max - the inspiration for the name.

In coming weeks, the Dogfather will join other trucks such as Hi Dumplings, Impastables and the soon-to-open Nonfiction by J Bookwalter in front of Bella’s Office Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave.

They attribute their success to the fact that they play the part — spoofing with customers about the classic Godfather movies’ organized crime dynasty.

But also their “top secret” meat.

Neither one will share what brand they serve — but say it isn’t a kind easily purchased at a grocery store. They have nine different topping combinations for their beef hot dogs and three sausage offerings.

“We aren’t crazy hot dog people,” Ralston said. “It is just a really good dog.”

The Dogfather dog is an ode to a childhood favorite with mac and cheese heaped on top of a beef hot dog with bacon crumbles.







The best seller is the Dogfather topped with mac ‘n cheese and bacon for $7.

The Al Capone is slathered with creamy cheddar, BBQ sauce, bacon and onions for $6, and the Bootleg is covered with chili, creamy cheddar and onions.

The current cart will remain outside Petco, 4012 W. 27th Ave., with Collins at the helm serving the same menu.

Ralston will expand choices with the new truck by adding burgers, hot sandwiches, baked potatoes in the winter and more.

“Everybody can get a little something,” she said. “We are not gourmet. We are comfort food.”

The Dogfather hot dog food truck will be opening next month in front of Bella’s Office Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick.

Hours for the truck on Clearwater Avenue will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. It will open in early May after final inspections are complete.

The food cart in front of Petco will remain open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, go to Dogfather’s Facebook, call 509-539-2111 or email dogfatherhotdogcart@gmail.com.

