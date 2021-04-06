Tri-Cities newest mobile restaurant opens with a Southern flair on Northwest flavors

J. Bookwalter winery’s new mobile restaurant was born out of small talk but quickly evolved into a big-flavored menu.

Will and Maigh Willingham are heading up Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter, joining a growing food truck pod in Kennewick.

The owner of Bella’s Office Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. told the Herald that Nonfiction is to open this week alongside Impastables, Hi Dumplings and Thai Co. The Iron Wok.

The menu melds Maigh’s Southern roots with flavors from Will’s native Northwest.

Customers can pair cheesy fried polenta tots with a steelhead club sandwich, or grab a pimento burger with housemade pimento cheese, cajun seasoning and tomatillo and some homemade chips.

Cheesy deep-fried polenta is among the offerings at the new Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter food truck. Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter

The couple developed their menu to have the same finesse as dishes from the winery’s restaurant, Fiction, — but it will be “food truck friendly,” said Will Willingham.

He told the Herald that he and his wife created dishes to appeal to a broad spectrum of customers and to be approachable while maintaining the same quality associated with the Bookwalter name.

Making the move

Going from a concept to reality took only a few months.

In December, the couple was chatting with winery owner John Bookwalter. They mentioned they were looking around at food trucks, and Bookwalter said he just happened to have a food truck that had yet to find a purpose.

“We got lucky and very fortunate to be able to be in that situation,” Will Willingham said.

Will and Maigh Willingham are running a new food truck - Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter - in front of Bella’s Office Furniture at 7425 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick. Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter

Nonfiction serves up a chuck and brisket “double smash patty” burger on a brioche or gluten free bun.

There’s also a Bloody Mary burger topped with an egg or a Dirty Bleu, with blackening seasoning, fresh jalapeno, picked onions, fried onions, lettuce, chipotle aioli — and of course, blue cheese.

Basic burgers are $9 and specialty burgers $12.

The Bloody Mary burger from Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter mixes a Southern flair with Northwest flavors. Nonfiction by J. Bookwalter

The sandwiches ($11 to $15) also have a Southern flair with choices like the oyster mushroom po’ boy and the chicken piccata po’ boy.

A blackened steelhead panini has a quintessential Northwest touch and is topped with white American and cream cheeses, bacon, roasted jalapeño and sweet Thai chili sauce on Texas toast.

There also are an assortment of side dishes, including fried wontons filled with collared greens and several penne salad options.

