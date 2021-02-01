New ramen house and coffee shop opening this week in Tri-Cities

If you are looking to warm yourself up with the taste of something new, these two places are opening this week in Tri-Cities.

The Flying Bowl

The Flying Bowl Ramen House in Richland is gearing up to open the first week of February serving its warm soup and Japanese and Chinese appetizers.

The ramen noodle kitchen will offer pickup and delivery only, and will operate out of the Water2Wine Cruise’s commissary kitchen at 591 Stevens Drive in Richland.

The star of the show will be the ramen bowls featuring handcrafted broth with noodles, choice of protein and traditional accouterments such as bean sprouts, corn, nori (dried seaweed) and soft boiled eggs.

Bowls are about $12 with a choice of pork, chicken, shrimp or beef.

The Flying Bowl Ramen House is scheduled for its opening in Richland at the beginning of February. The kitchen will feature ramen bowls, Japanese and Chinese appetizers along with teriyaki bowls The Flying Bowl Ramen House







Chef Darren Dewalt says the bone broth is different from Vietnamese pho which is clear, giving the ramen broth a creamy texture and deep flavor.

Pick from appetizers of Gyoza — or Japanese pot stickers — along with edamame; seared ahi tuna and bao buns that are a thick steamed bao buns filled with pork belly or steak. Prices range from $5 to $12.50.

Several teriyaki rice bowls also will be featured including chicken bowls for $12 and up to $17 for the poke tuna bowl.

Hours will be 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Watch the Flying Bowl’s Facebook page for an official opening date and full menu. Call to order: 509-219-0925 or order through GrubHub. Other third-party vendors will be added as business picks up.

Fuel Up Cafe

The Fuel Up Cafe is set to open this week in Pasco, featuring a vintage gas station flair.

And it will be among the few places in Tri-Cities to get a cup of java made with DOMA Coffee — a specialty roaster in Post Falls, Idaho.

Coffee beans from DOMA also will be sold at the shop at 4854 Broadmoor Blvd. behind Firehouse Subs.

The shop is owned by Heather Petty and her husband Lee, who owns LCR Construction — the general contractor of the project.

“As a couple, we fall asleep most nights dreaming about our cup of coffee in the morning. Coffee is a passion of ours and we want to provide the best in the area,” Heather Petty said. “We want the area to be fueled up and ready to conquer the day.”

The new Fuel Up Cafe on Broadmoor Boulevard features a vintage gas station flair. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

In addition to coffee drink names like gas leak, petrol and high octane, Fuel Up Cafe will serve hefty variety of food options.

Several choices include breakfast burritos — including a gluten-free version — breakfast sandwiches, egg bites and bagels from Some Bagels with choices of toppings.

Several cookie options from The Cookie Bar as well gluten-free donut holes will help the sweet craving.

Hours will be 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Discounts will be offered for active duty military and veterans, as well as firefighters, police and teachers with ID.

Call: 509-873-6112. Online: Fuel Up Cafe’s Facebook Page and Instagram.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.