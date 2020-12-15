Who shot 2 eagles? WA wildlife police hope someone can help them find out

State law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to figure out who shot a bald eagle and a golden eagle in Eastern Washington.

The bald eagle was found close to the Walla Walla and Columbia county line last week, according to Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife police.

It had been shot an estimated five to seven days before it was found and was so badly injured that it had to be euthanized.

A juvenile golden eagle was found a day later with a gunshot to its leg in the Army Corps’ Tucannon Habitat Management Unit, which is about nine miles downriver of Little Goose Dam on the Snake River.

The bald eagle is considered a “sensitive species” in Washington state.

The number of golden eagles in the state is low and the species is being considered for the state’s threatened and endangered species list.

In addition, both species of eagle are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Shooting or otherwise harming or harassing eagles is punishable under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act with a fine of up to $15,000 and as much as six months in prison. The punishment for a first offense under the Golden Eagle Act is a maximum of a $5,000 fine and a year in prison.

“While eagles are no longer listed as endangered, they are still a sacred symbol for many,” said officer Chase Copenhaver. “Illegally killing wildlife of any kind steals opportunity from the rest of us that respect the legal regulations that protect them.”

Anyone with information on the shootings can call Copenhaver at 877-933-9847, send a text to 847411 with the message “WDFWTIP” and then the information. A tip can also be emailed to reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Tips may be made anonymously.