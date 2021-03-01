Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of Mid-Columbia high school football

JP Zamora threw three touchdown passes to Jalen Webber, and Cameron Breier added two TD runs, as visiting Chiawana defeated Hanford 32-14 on Friday night.

The game was the first for both teams since November 2019, as the pandemic shut down all high school sports until this past week.

The Riverhawks gave Scott Bond his first win in his head coaching debut at Chiawana.

Bond took over for longtime head coach Steve Graff after the hall of fame coach retired in 2020. But Bond had been an assistant for Graff for at least 20 years, first at Pasco High and then Chiawana.

It also was the head coaching debut for Nick Baker, who took over the Falcons program when Brett Jay resigned after the 2019 season.

And Baker’s team held the lead at halftime at 14-13, thanks to a 12-yard TD scamper by Hanford quarterback Easton Wise-Hyde, and then a 62-yard scoring strike to Jaxon Farrah with 1:15 left before intermission.

But in the second half, the Riverhawks kicked it into overdrive, scoring three touchdowns and 19 unanswered points.

The Chiawana defense, meanwhile, shut out the Falcons offense in the final two quarters.

Linebacker Gerardo Alonso had an outstanding game for the Riverhawks, amassing 15 tackles with two quarterback sacks and another tackle for loss.

Isaac Hoag added 7 tackles, with a QB sack.

The Zamora to Webber connection was dynamite for Chiawana: 4 passes for 126 yards, with TD passes of 16, 61 and 26 yards.

Zamora — a junior who has verbally committed to the University of Utah — finished the game going 18 for 27 for 233 yards.

Breier finished rushing 16 times for 78 yards and TD runs of 2 and 25 yards. At linebacker, he added two tackles with a quarterback sack.

In all, Riverhawks defenders sacked Wise-Hyde eight times.

Wise-Hyde finished passing at 5-for-11 for 99 yards and a TD pass. Farrah had two catches for 76 yards, while Anthony Garza rushed 13 times for 63 yards for the Falcons.

Chiawana is at Pasco next Friday, while Hanford will host Hermiston on the same night.

Chiawana 13-0-6-13—32

Hanford 0-14-0-0—14

SCORING PLAYS

C – Jalen Webber 16 pass from JP Zamora (Michael Kot kick)

C – Cameron Breier 2 run (kick failed)

H – Easton Wise-Hyde 12 run (Elijah Sage kick)

H – Jaxon Farrah 62 pass from Wise-Hyde (Sage kick)

C – Webber 61 pass from Zamora (pass failed)

C – Breier 25 run (kick failed)

C – Webber 26 pass from Zamora (Kot kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Chi, Breier 16-78, Samuel Buggs 3-7, Tylor Hovde 2-4, Zamora 2-minus 2, Team 1-minus 12, Total 24-75. Han, Garza 13-63, Farrah 2-4, Idrian Cerna 6-0, No. 88 1-0, Wise-Hyde 17-minus 7, Team 2-minus 19, Total 41-41.

PASSING – Chi, Zamora 18-27-0233. Han, Wise-Hyde 5-11-0-99.

RECEIVING – Webber 4-126, Kobe Young 4-40, Jayden Martinez 3-36, Aarloh Valdovinos 1-12, Aiden Mason 3-10, Breier 2-8, Buggs 1-1. Han, Farrah 2-76, Max Wofford 1-8, Corey Saworski 1-8, Idrian Cerna 1-7.

FIRST DOWNS – Chi 16, Han 10. FUMBLES-LOST – Chi 3-1, Han 0-0. PENALTIES-YARDS – CHI 5-45, HAN 5-37.

DEFENSE – Chi, Alonso 16 tackles, 2 QB sacks, 1 TL; Isaac Hoag 7 tackles, 1 QB; JT Munoz 4 tackles, 1 QB, 1 TL; Pedro Sanchez, Jr. 4 tackles, 1 TL; Aiden Mason 3 tackles, 1 pass breakup.

Han, David Newton 5 tackles, 1 QB; Alex Sarver 4 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 TL; Mason Gilmour 3 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle for loss; Gaige Bracy 4 tackles, 1 pass breakup; Levi Smith 4 tackles, 1 forced fumble.

Roundup

KAMIAKIN 21, RICHLAND 13: Host Kamiakin’s defense shut down Richland over the final 17 minutes of the game to win an MCC contest.

Payton Graham scored on a 2-yard run, and tossed an 8-yard TD pass to Messiah Jones. In between, Henry Mercado added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Woodley Downard.

Richland’s Harrison Westover connected with Ben Fewel on a 3-yard touchdown pass, then added an Elijah Rodriguez 25-yard TD run to close within 14-13 in the third quarter. However, the Bombers went for 2 on the extra-point attempt and failed, and Kamiakin held on for the win.

KENNEWICK 38, PASCO 14: Junior Erick Mora rushed 22 times for 131 yards an a touchdown to lead the visiting Lions over the Bulldogs in MCC play.

Mora stepped in for Myles Mayovsky, who rushed three times for 29 yards and a touchdown before breaking a thumb. Kennewick head coach Randy Affholter said that Mayovsky will see a doctor early in the week.

“He could wear a cast the rest of this short season,” Affholter said.

JoJo Barajas added 56 yards on five carries for the Lions, who play host to Richland this Friday.

Pasco was led by wide receiver Des Licon, who caught three passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Bulldogs quarterback Armani Reyes was 8-for-11 for 117 yards passing with two TDs.

WALLA WALLA 36, SOUTHRIDGE 7: Junior running back Jake Humphrey rushed for 117 yards and a touchdowns to help lead the visiting Blue Devils to an MCC win.

Wa-Hi quarterback Ryan Martuscelli scored on two 1-yard TD runs, while kicker Seamus Hall had field goals of 31 and 22 yards.

Quarterback Maxton Martin paced Southridge with 54 yards passing and one TD pass.

PROSSER 55, EAST VALLEY-YAKIMA 12: Quarterback Kaiden Rivera had another big night for the visiting Mustangs, going 18 for 25 for 396 yards passing and five touchdown tosses in a CWAC victory.

Haden Hicks caught four of Rivera’s passes for 147 yards and TD receptions of 20, 57 and 56 yards. Teammate Reilly Williams added 4 catches for 116 yards, and Kaden Swift had 4 catches for 84 yards and two scores.

Brock Weinmann added a 46-yard punt return for a score for the Mustangs (2-0).

GRANDVIEW 14, LASALLE 6: Diamond Carrasco caught six passes for 107 yards and a score in the Greyhounds’ nonleague win. QB Ferrell Medina had 144 yards passing for Grandview.

OTHELLO 34, PULLMAN 14: Sonny Asu rushed for 150 yards and three TD runs (33, 25 and 15 yards) in a Greater Spokane League 2A road win at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

Huskies QB Logan Hollenbeck tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Jose Tapia, and Hollenbeck added a 19-yard TD run.

CONNELL 34, KIONA-BENTON 6: Carson Riner had 250 all-purpose yards – including a 40-yard touchdown punt return – and scored five TDs to lead the visiting Eagles to an SCAC East victory.

COLLEGE PLACE 35, WAPATO 0: Sophomore quarterback Nickolas Josifek tossed four TD passes to lead host College Place to a win over Wapato.

Davis Fry – whose grandfather, former WSU football coach Mike Price, was watching on the sideline – caught three of those TD passes.

COLUMBIA-BURBANK 35, TRI-CITIES PREP 0: The host Coyotes forced four Jaguar turnovers en route to the shutout in 2B EWAC play.

Dylan Frimodt had 135 yards passing and two TD passes for Burbank, while Tysin Hale caught 6 passes for 52 yards. Abraham Garcia rushed for 50 yards on 23 carries.

Prep was led by Noah Elliott, who rushed 11 times for 34 yards. Kellen Hobson paced the Jags defense with 13 tackles, two for loss.

In other EWAC games, Dayton-Waitsburg beat Highland 38-0, and River View routed Mabton 54-14. No other details were available.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 64, DESALES 28: Keegan Bishop was 26 for 45 for 593 yards and six touchdown passes to lead the visiting Patriots over the Irish in a Southeast 1B game.

Aiden Lesser was the main recipient of Bishop’s passes, catching 16 of them for 354 yards and two scores. Austin Kerr added two catches for 88 yards, and Connor Newell two more for 80 yards.

Bishop added 52 more rushing yards for two more TDs.