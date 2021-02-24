WHL releases schedule. Tri-City Americans to play 2 dozen games

The Western Hockey League released its U.S. Division schedule Wednesday, with all five teams in that division — including the Tri-City Americans — playing just each other for a total of 24 games each.

For the Americans, their season opener will be March 18 at home against the Portland Winterhawks.

The Americans will play the Spokane Chiefs eight times, and the season ends May 11 for the Ams, with a road game at Portland.

The league has developed protocols to keep players safe, and it will implement an ongoing weekly private antigen testing strategy.

Spectators not are permitted to enter WHL facilities.

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application.

According to the league, when competing in games or working in practices, WHL players must wear gaiter-style masks while on the bench.

WHL officials will be required to wear gainer masks when on the ice, and coaches and other team personnel will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

All 12 of the Americans’ home games will be broadcast on SWX this season.

In addition, all Ams games will be webcast, by the Americans and WHL Live (which will cost viewers).

Here is the Americans’ schedule:

MARCH

18 — PORTLAND, 7:05 p.m.

21 — EVERETT, 4:05 p.m.;

24 — at Everett, 7:05 p.m.;

27 – SPOKANE, 6:05 p.m.;

28 – at Everett, 4:05 p.m.

APRIL

2 – at Portland, 6:05 p.m.;

3 – SPOKANE, 6:05 p.m.;

6 – SEATTLE, 7:05 p.m.;

7 – at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.;

10 – EVERETT, 6:05 p.m.;

11 – SEATTLE, 4:05 p.m.;

13 – at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.;

17 – SPOKANE, 6:05 p.m.;

18 – at Spokane, 5:10 p.m.;

21 – at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.;

24 – at Everett, 6:05 p.m.;

25 – SPOKANE, 4:05 p.m.;

28 – at Spokane, 6:10 p.m.

MAY